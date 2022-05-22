Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final

Sports

Reuters
22 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:07 am

Related News

Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final

Freiburg have enjoyed one of the best campaigns in the club's history and, with Leipzig winning the Cup, their sixth-placed finish in the final league table earns them a return to the Europa League for the first time since 2013.

Reuters
22 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:07 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RB Leipzig defeated Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in a vibrant German Cup final on Saturday, bringing Domenico Tedesco's side their first major trophy despite playing for an hour with 10 men at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichsconverted the winning spot kick in the shootout after Freiburg captain Christian Guenter and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed their penalties following a thrilling clash that ended 1-1 after extra time.

"It's crazy... we had a very bad start to the game, played an abysmal first half, were too timid, didn't make it in the tackles..." Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff told broadcaster ARD.

"We had to show a different face coming out after halftime. Then came the red card, which was of course justified. The fact that it (all) worked out in the end is unbelievable.

"This is the first title in our rather short club history. We have to reflect on what we have achieved in the last 13 years and over six years in the Bundesliga. We played in front of a fantastic crowd... We have to let that sink in, it's great."

Midfielder Maximilian Eggestein had put Freiburg ahead in the 19th minute with an excellent low shot from the edge of the box, a goal which stood following a VAR review for a potential handball in the build-up.

Leipzig came close to equalising five minutes later after Christopher Nkunku's rebound from close range beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken, but defender Nico Schlotterbeck saved his side with an intervention inches from the goal line.

However as Freiburg fans began to celebrate, chanting and lighting up flares, Nkunku eventually spoiled their party with a 76th-minute leveller.

The 24-year-old France international, voted Bundesliga player of the season and beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland to the prize, bundled the ball over the line from Willi Orban's precise header.

The late equaliser poured life into Leipzig, who played with one man down from the 57th minute following a red card shown to defender Marcel Halstenberg for a risky tackle on forward Lucas Hoeler.

Both sides had chances to win near the end of normal time, while Freiburg twice hit the post and struck the bar in the extra period.

Leipzig, meanwhile, were denied a penalty for a foul on midfielder Dani Olmo after a VAR check in the frenetic dying minutes - a decision that earned already substituted Kevin Kampl a second yellow card for his protests.

Leipzig took the trophy home for the first time after they finished runners-up in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The victory could have earned this season's Europa League semi-finalists a return to Europe's second-tier competition but they had already secured a fourth straight season in the Champions League through a top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg have enjoyed one of the best campaigns in the club's history and, with Leipzig winning the Cup, their sixth-placed finish in the final league table earns them a return to the Europa League for the first time since 2013.

It also means seventh-placed Cologne will go into the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Football

RB Leipzig / Freiburg / German Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

20m | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

35m | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

2h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

16h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

16h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature