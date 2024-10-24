Liverpool hold firm in Leipzig as Núñez delivers decisive blow

Arne Slot may believe it is too early to assess Liverpool's credentials or the new Champions League format, but his start at Anfield is already turning heads.

Slot's side continued their remarkable form with a hard-fought 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on a challenging night in Germany.

For the first time in their illustrious history, Liverpool have won 11 of their opening 12 games of a season and their first six away matches. Their latest victory came courtesy of a Darwin Núñez tap-in, against a Leipzig side still struggling to earn a point in the Champions League. With three wins from three, Liverpool are edging closer to qualification.

Leipzig, unbeaten in the Bundesliga and sitting second on goal difference behind Bayern Munich, have found the Champions League less forgiving. Tough defeats to Atlético Madrid and Juventus increased the pressure on Marco Rose's side ahead of Liverpool's visit. Despite starting the game brightly and creating several chances, Leipzig fell behind to Liverpool's first meaningful attack.

Parallels could be drawn to Liverpool's recent Premier League win over Chelsea. Slot's team started slowly, passive in possession and under pressure. Leipzig posed more of a threat, with Xavi Simons shooting over in the second minute and Benjamin Sesko missing a free header soon after. Liverpool's stand-in goalkeeper, Caoimhín Kelleher, was called into action several times, denying Amadou Haidara and Sesko, while a thumping Lois Openda strike was ruled out for offside.

As in many matches this season, Liverpool's attack came to life when needed. Cody Gakpo, who retained his place ahead of Luis Díaz, played a key role in the breakthrough. After an exchange with Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek left-back floated a cross over Leipzig's Castello Lukeba to Mohamed Salah. Salah's header looked destined for the far corner, but Núñez applied the finishing touch on the line.

Liverpool immediately took control of the game after their opener. Núñez had a chance to double the lead, meeting a perfectly curled cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Leipzig's former Liverpool keeper, Peter Gulacsi, made an outstanding save. Gulacsi denied Liverpool again shortly before half-time, this time stopping a Virgil van Dijk header from a corner.

Leipzig's captain, Willi Orban, was fortunate to escape punishment just before the break. He appeared to clip Núñez as the striker darted into the area, but the referee, supported by VAR, waved away Liverpool's penalty claims. Both Núñez and Alexis Mac Allister, who had been booked for simulation earlier, made their frustrations clear as they left the pitch at half-time.

The second half saw Gulacsi continue his heroic efforts, denying Gakpo after another defensive error from Leipzig allowed the Dutchman a clear chance. Mac Allister came close to adding a second for Liverpool, rattling the crossbar after a clever exchange with former Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite Leipzig's growing influence, particularly through Simons, their final ball lacked quality. Kelleher was forced into two crucial saves in quick succession, first denying Sesko from close range and then tipping a looping shot over the bar. Leipzig's biggest threat, Simons, left the pitch injured late on, but the home side almost snatched an equaliser when Benjamin Henrichs broke through, forcing Kelleher into a fingertip save. Openda followed up to score, but once again, the flag went up for offside.

Liverpool held firm to secure another valuable victory and maintain their perfect start in Europe. For Slot and his side, the challenge now is to carry this form forward into the Premier League, while Leipzig will hope to salvage their Champions League campaign when they face Atlético Madrid next.