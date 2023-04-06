Lampard returns to Chelsea as interim manager

Photo: Courtesy
Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

The club's record goalscorer previously spent 19 months as manager at Stamford Bridge before being dismissed in January 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club," co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement on the club's website.

"As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

"We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line."

 

