Koeman to replace Van Gaal as Netherlands coach after World Cup

Sports

Reuters
06 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:50 pm

Related News

Koeman to replace Van Gaal as Netherlands coach after World Cup

Van Gaal, who has long made it clear he will leave after the global soccer showpiece later this year, said last week he was receiving treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Reuters
06 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:50 pm
Koeman to replace Van Gaal as Netherlands coach after World Cup

Ronald Koeman is to return as Netherlands coach when Louis van Gaal leaves the role after the World Cup in Qatar, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Wednesday.

Van Gaal, who has long made it clear he will leave after the global soccer showpiece later this year, said last week he was receiving treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Koeman helped the Netherlands reach the Euro 2020 finals after they had missed the previous tournament and the 2018 World Cup, and also to the final of the Nations League, where they lost 1-0 to Portugal.

He left for what he described as his "dream job" at Barcelona in August 2020, but was sacked by the Catalan side in October last year.

"I'm looking forward to the new collaboration," Koeman told the KNVB website. "A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction.

"My stay felt good, the results were good, and the relationship with the players was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me."

Marianne van Leeuwen, director of professional football at KNVB, said they were keen to confirm the post-World Cup future of the team as soon as possible to provide clarity for the players and stakeholders.

"We are very happy that Ronald will return next year. During his previous term as national coach, there was great satisfaction with his work and the results," Van Leeuwen said.

Football

Louis Van Gaal / Ronald Koeman / Netherlands Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

6h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

7h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

1h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

1h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

20h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?