Van Dijk to consider future for club and country after Dutch defeat

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will consider his future for both club and country over the next few weeks as he processes the disappointment of semi-final elimination at the European Championship on Wednesday, he said.

Van Dijk, who turned 33 on Monday, said he would spend the next weeks figuring out his next career steps after nine years, and 75 caps, in the Netherlands team, plus with a single season left on his contract at Liverpool.

"I haven't the slightest idea right now. I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player. Then we'll go for it again, but first recover from this," Van Dijk told reporters after England beat the Dutch 2-1 to advance to Sunday's final against Spain.

"After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it's over," said Van Dijk, who had felt the Dutch were well placed to win the semi-final at the BVB Stadion.

"Especially in the second half I had the feeling the outcome would fall our way. But (Ollie) Watkins was perhaps given a little too much space and he finished well," he added of the England substitute's goal seconds into stoppage time.

"It hurts a lot that we conceded this goal so late in the match and are now empty-handed. You put everything into it, everyone gives everything and if the goal comes like that in the last minute, that just sucks. Yes ... sorry."