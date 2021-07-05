Karthik issues apology for 'bats are like a neighbour's wife' comment

Dinesh Karthik has accumulated well in his new role as a commentator and an analyst. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman was highly praised by the cricket fans for his analysis of the game as they said that Karthik was a 'breath of fresh air' in the commentary box. However, Karthik was in the eye of the storm recently during the 2nd One Day International between Sri Lanka and England.

While on commentary during the match, Karthik jokingly passed a comment which angered some people who vented out their anger on Twitter.

This is what Karthik had said:- "Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better."

The comment did not go down well with some of the fans as they called it sexist and misogynistic. Karthik has now issued an apology as he revealed that he got 'a lot of stick' from his wife and mother for making those comments on air.

"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say," Karthik said while being on-air during the 3rd ODI on Sunday.

"I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that. I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again," he added.

Karthik, who was also on commentating duties during the World Test Championship final, gave regular updates regarding the weather in Southampton. Karthik regularly uploaded pictures on Twitter of the Ageas Bowl and even called himself the official 'weatherman' of the Test match.