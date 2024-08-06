Dinesh Karthik makes U-turn on retirement, set to play for Paarl Royals

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 August, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 07:44 pm

Just over two months after retiring from all forms of cricket, former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik is on his way to South Africa to create history.

Karthik, making a U-turn, is coming out of retirement and will be packing his bags to fly out to South Africa to participate in the next edition of the SA20.

Karthik has signed a contract with Paarl Royals and becomes the first Indian cricketer to participate in the South African T20 league.

"Entering the ground again as a player. This time in Africa," Karthik posted on X, shortly after Paarl Royals made the announcement on their social media. "Batter. Keeper. Finisher. Welcome to the #RoyalsFamily, Dinesh Karthik."

Karthik's announcement comes just a day after he was confirmed as the Brand Ambassador for the SA20 for the third edition, joining South Africa legend AB de Villiers. "I have so many fond memories of playing in and visiting South Africa, and when this opportunity came about, I couldn't say no because of how special it would be to come back to playing competitive cricket and win this incredible competition with the Royals," said Karthik.

"I am delighted to be joining the Paarl Royals team which oozes a lot of experience, quality and potential. I am certainly looking forward to joining the group and contributing to what should be an exciting season."

Karthik, 39, played his last international game for India against Bangladesh during the 2022 T20 World Cup and played his final season in the IPL earlier this year representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who then signed him up as batting coach and mentor. Karthik, with the vast experience that he has – playing 257 IPL matches, 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India – is currently serving broadcast and commentary duties at The Hundred in England.

The sight of Indian cricketers playing in overseas franchise leagues is far and few. Only cricketers who are retired are allowed by the BCCI to take part in franchise cricket outside India, and Karthik, with this move, will join the likes of Ambati Rayudu, who participated in last year's Caribbean Premier League and Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan – playing the ILT20.

"Dinesh has served as one of the modern-day greats for India in white ball cricket, and his wealth of experience will contribute to the making of our side for Season 3. He has always proved to be a great asset for the teams he's represented across leagues for the way he approaches the game and the impact he can make, so it's an exciting signing for us and we look forward to having him with the group at Paarl," Kumar Sangakkara, Royals' director of cricket, said.

 

