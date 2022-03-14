India win pink-ball Test by 208 runs, clean sweep series 2-0

India defeated Sri Lanka by 208 runs in the second Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With this win, they completed a 2-0 series clean sweep.

In the first session of the day, Kusal Mendis and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne resumed SL's innings (at 28/1) and brought up their 50-run stand. They extended the stand to 97 runs before Ashwin dismissed the latter on 54.

Angelo Mathews didn't last long thereafter, losing his stumps to Ravindra Jadeja on 1. Ravichandran Ashwin struck again, this time sending Dhananjaya de Silva packing on 4.

Then, Karunaratne brought up his 28th Test 50 and provided some stability with Niroshan Dickwella. Eventually, the two took the side to 151-4 at Tea.

Soon after resumption, Axar Patel got the wicket of Niroshan Dickwella to snap the half-century stand. Axar struck again 8 overs later, dismissing Charith Asalanka on 5.

Despite losing partners, Karunaratne went on to notch up an impressive 100. SL were quickly nine down as Bumrah dismissed Karunaratne on 107 and the Surangal Lakmal on 1. All Indian players shook hands with Lakmal as his Test career came to an end.

Ashwin then bagged his fourth of the innings, removing Vishwa Fernando on 2, as India bowled SL out on 208.