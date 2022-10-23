India opt to bowl first in marquee Pakistan clash

Sports

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

India opt to bowl first in marquee Pakistan clash

"Looks like a good pitch, a bit of grass, and it's a little overcast, so the ball might swing around a little bit, so we'll try and use that to our advantage," Rohit said at the toss.

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 01:43 pm
India opt to bowl first in marquee Pakistan clash

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the marquee clash against Pakistan at the majestic MCG.

"Looks like a good pitch, a bit of grass, and it's a little overcast, so the ball might swing around a little bit, so we'll try and use that to our advantage," Rohit said at the toss.

"Very much sorted with our preparation now. It's time to come out and enjoy ourselves."

India are playing with seven batters, an allrounder, three seamers and two spinners.

Babar Azam said they wanted to bowl first as well. They are playing three fast bowlers and two spinners.

The pitch has some nice covering of grass, it is rock-hard. A good batting wicket, overall. There will definitely be some pace and bounce on offer.

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged an iconic partnership to script a magnificent 10-wicket win. The last time the two teams faced each other in T20Is, Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan past India.

Although Pakistan have an upper hand in terms of recent results, it's India who have a better record in Australia and interestingly, Pakistan are yet to win a T20I down-under.

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Shadab Khan, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Asif Ali, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

India VS Pakistan / India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

3h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

1h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-India match

Key factors of Pakistan-India match

3h | Videos
Who are running for the post of UK PM?

Who are running for the post of UK PM?

3h | Videos
A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram