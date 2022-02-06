Imrul's performance 'not up to the mark': Razzak

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI and a two-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month. With the next T20 World Cup just seven months away, Bangladesh have to start planning for the mega event soon. The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is the perfect platform for the local players to show their credentials and make strong cases for themselves.

Selector Abdur Razzak said that if someone shows consistent performance in the domestic circuit, then the door of the national team will be open for him.

"We will certainly make a team based upon the performances. I don't think it's right to overhype players who don't perform. Now the BPL is happening and we have a T20I series soon. We are planning and monitoring even those who are not in the national team right now. If someone does well consistently, he will make the team. The door is open," said Razzak.

With Tamim Iqbal taking a six-month break and the likes of Mohammad Naim not performing, the selectors might think of other options. When asked about Imrul Kayes, who blazed his way to 81 not out of 62 the other night against Chattogram, Razzak said that his overall performance has not been up to the mark.

"It won't be the right thing to say that he is performing. He had been out of runs for a while. If you count from the National League, he has been out of form. I am not blaming him. Players go through good and bad patches. But he played well in the last game," said Razzak.