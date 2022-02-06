Imrul's performance 'not up to the mark': Razzak

Sports

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Imrul's performance 'not up to the mark': Razzak

With Tamim Iqbal taking a six-month break and the likes of Mohammad Naim not performing, the selectors might think of other options. When asked about Imrul Kayes, who blazed his way to 81 not out of 62 the other night against Chattogram, Razzak said that his overall performance has not been up to the mark.

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:29 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI and a two-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month. With the next T20 World Cup just seven months away, Bangladesh have to start planning for the mega event soon. The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is the perfect platform for the local players to show their credentials and make strong cases for themselves. 

Selector Abdur Razzak said that if someone shows consistent performance in the domestic circuit, then the door of the national team will be open for him.

"We will certainly make a team based upon the performances. I don't think it's right to overhype players who don't perform. Now the BPL is happening and we have a T20I series soon. We are planning and monitoring even those who are not in the national team right now. If someone does well consistently, he will make the team. The door is open," said Razzak.

With Tamim Iqbal taking a six-month break and the likes of Mohammad Naim not performing, the selectors might think of other options. When asked about Imrul Kayes, who blazed his way to 81 not out of 62 the other night against Chattogram, Razzak said that his overall performance has not been up to the mark.

"It won't be the right thing to say that he is performing. He had been out of runs for a while. If you count from the National League, he has been out of form. I am not blaming him. Players go through good and bad patches. But he played well in the last game," said Razzak.

Cricket

Imrul Kayes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

7h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

8h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

50m | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

1h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

1h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places