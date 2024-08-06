Imrul Kayes urges current BCB members to step down and let the youth lead the team forward

Sports

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:40 pm

Related News

Imrul Kayes urges current BCB members to step down and let the youth lead the team forward

The 37-year-old ended by requesting the board to step down as he felt they offered nothing more of us and hoped for newer, younger members to guide Bangladesh cricket forward.

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:40 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh batter Imrul Kayes has taken to social media to speak up on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its issues.

On his official Facebook page on Tuesday, Kayes spoke about the people in the BCB and their wrongdoings. 

"Assalamu Alaikum to all. I hope everyone is well in independent Bangladesh. Bangladesh Cricket Board must be freed from the black stain of power. Recently I saw an interview where the board officials have changed their masks and are now giving false assurances," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The left-handed batter went on to say board members have prioritised certain players over others and that has resulted in other players' careers being ruined. 

"Everyone knows how much damage has been done to our cricket because of them. How many players' careers are they ruining? Just because it's not on their list of favourites. The players are not shown the least amount respect," he explained. 

The 37-year-old ended by requesting the board to step down as he felt they offered nothing more of us and hoped for newer, younger members to guide Bangladesh cricket forward.

"My request to the board is that you have done enough, you have nothing more to give to cricket in the country. Leave the future of cricket in the hands of the youth. They will move our cricket forward. Great success will come via their hands, and Bangladesh cricket will hold its head high. Insha'Allah!" 

Top News / Cricket

Imrul Kayes / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos