Imrul Kayes urges current BCB members to step down and let the youth lead the team forward

Bangladesh batter Imrul Kayes has taken to social media to speak up on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its issues.

On his official Facebook page on Tuesday, Kayes spoke about the people in the BCB and their wrongdoings.

"Assalamu Alaikum to all. I hope everyone is well in independent Bangladesh. Bangladesh Cricket Board must be freed from the black stain of power. Recently I saw an interview where the board officials have changed their masks and are now giving false assurances," he said.

The left-handed batter went on to say board members have prioritised certain players over others and that has resulted in other players' careers being ruined.

"Everyone knows how much damage has been done to our cricket because of them. How many players' careers are they ruining? Just because it's not on their list of favourites. The players are not shown the least amount respect," he explained.

The 37-year-old ended by requesting the board to step down as he felt they offered nothing more of us and hoped for newer, younger members to guide Bangladesh cricket forward.

"My request to the board is that you have done enough, you have nothing more to give to cricket in the country. Leave the future of cricket in the hands of the youth. They will move our cricket forward. Great success will come via their hands, and Bangladesh cricket will hold its head high. Insha'Allah!"