'I will try to hit boundaries from the first ball': Mahmudullah

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:34 pm

'I will try to hit boundaries from the first ball': Mahmudullah

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

In the third ODI against Afghanistan, Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 29 off 53 balls at a strike rate of only 54.7 with no boundaries. He struggled big time against the Afghanistan bowlers right from the start. He struck just a solitary boundary off 79 deliveries he faced in the series. 

When Bangladesh were required to up the ante in the third match, Mahmudullah got off to a very sedate start. After coming into the crease in the 29th over, Mahmudullah took too much time to score runs. He contributed just 11 off 22 balls in the partnership of 28 with Litton Das.

After Liton's dismissal the onus was on Mahmudullah to bat with the tail-enders. But the way he was giving the strike to them midway through the overs instead of not retaining the strike looked very odd. The three run-outs at the lower order just added to the misery.

On top of that, he is not an agile fielder anymore. He dropped a catch in the previous match as well which makes things worse. He is currently the T20I captain but his recent numbers are not too impressive. His strike rate in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was only 120.

He had to face questions about all that in the press conference ahead of the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Mahmudullah stated that he would try his best to correct this very problem. 

"I will try to hit boundaries from the very first ball. I will try to hit fours and sixes," said Mahmudullah.

"I know I haven't fielded well and I will try to improve that too," he added. 

