I am thrilled that Hathurusingha is back: Taskin

Taskin Ahmed said he is thrilled to that Chandika Hathurusingha is back as Bangladesh national cricket team's head coach after almost six years. Hathurusingha is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 20 after which he will sign a two-year deal with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially.

His second innings in Bangladesh will begin with the England series on March 1.

"I am thrilled that Hathurusingha is back. He is a quality coach and an honest person. It will definitely be better with him," Taskin said.

"Those of us who were very young at the time of Hathurusinghe's first spell, are more mature players than before. The position of the team is better also," said Taskin who made his national team debut during when Hathurusinghe supervised his first match with Bangladesh in 2014 against India," he added.

The fast bowler also mentioned that Hathurusingha has already started planning and talking with players from Australia.

"He has already talked with everyone. He shared his plan and made it clear what will be the role of the bowlers and batters in the coming days to reach the desired destination," the fast bowler told during an event in the city today.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs, which are part of ICC ODI Super League, and as many T20 Internationals against world champions England in the next month. The Tigers have two different captains for these two formats of cricket.