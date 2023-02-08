I am thrilled that Hathurusingha is back: Taskin

Sports

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:51 pm

Related News

I am thrilled that Hathurusingha is back: Taskin

"I am thrilled that Hathurusingha is back. He is a quality coach and an honest person. It will definitely be better with him," Taskin said.

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:51 pm
I am thrilled that Hathurusingha is back: Taskin

Taskin Ahmed said he is thrilled to that Chandika Hathurusingha is back as Bangladesh national cricket team's head coach after almost six years. Hathurusingha is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 20 after which he will sign a two-year deal with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially.

His second innings in Bangladesh will begin with the England series on March 1.

"I am thrilled that Hathurusingha is back. He is a quality coach and an honest person. It will definitely be better with him," Taskin said.

"Those of us who were very young at the time of Hathurusinghe's first spell, are more mature players than before. The position of the team is better also," said Taskin who made his national team debut during when Hathurusinghe supervised his first match with Bangladesh in 2014 against India," he added.

The fast bowler also mentioned that Hathurusingha has already started planning and talking with players from Australia. 

"He has already talked with everyone. He shared his plan and made it clear what will be the role of the bowlers and batters in the coming days to reach the desired destination," the fast bowler told during an event in the city today.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs, which are part of ICC ODI Super League, and as many T20 Internationals against world champions England in the next month. The Tigers have two different captains for these two formats of cricket.

 

Cricket

Chandika Hathurusingha / Taskin Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

12h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

11h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

1d | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

6h | TBS Entertainment
Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

6h | TBS World
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

1d | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes