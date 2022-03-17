The Hundred player draft postponed to avoid clash with Warne's state funeral

17 March, 2022, 01:05 pm
The men's Hundred draft and the announcement of the new women's signings for the second edition of the tournament have been postponed to April 5 in order to avoid a clash with Australian spin legend Shane Warne's state funeral on March 30.

The men's draft picks and the new women's signings for the second season of the tournament were earlier due to be announced on March 30, the same day as Warne's memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"The men's picks from The Hundred Draft and new women's signings will now be announced on Tuesday 5 April, with the next Priority Access window opening on the same date," a statement from The Hundred read.

"This is a week later than previously advertised due to Shane Warne state funeral taking place on Wednesday 30 March," it added.

Warne, who is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling by taking 708 wickets in 145 Tests in an illustrious career spanning 15 years, died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4.

"Shane was a much loved part of The Hundred, and played an important role in launching the competition as Head Coach of London Spirit's men's team. He will be hugely missed by everyone involved in the competition."

Warne had coached the London Spirit's men's side in the inaugural edition of The Hundred last year and was due to lead the team again this season.

