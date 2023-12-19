Girona grab back top spot in La Liga

Sports

AFP
19 December, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

Girona grab back top spot in La Liga

Girona, part-owned by the owners of Manchester City, opened up a two-point lead over Real Madrid after a straightforward victory.

AFP
19 December, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 11:58 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

La Liga's surprise package Girona moved back to the top of the table after sweeping aside Alaves 3-0 on Monday, with Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk scoring twice.

Girona, part-owned by the owners of Manchester City, opened up a two-point lead over Real Madrid after a straightforward victory.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.
Dovbyk, 26, opened the scoring on 23 minutes and Girona doubled their lead through Portu's angled shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Alaves had little resistance to offer their opponents and when Yan Couto was tripped in the penalty area, Dovbyk stepped up to add a third goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, his 10th of this Liga campaign.

Girona, who have only lost once all season, travel to Real Betis on Thursday when Alaves host Real.

Football

Girona / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

1h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

1h | Habitat
It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

4h | Panorama
In Vintage Denim Studio in Ishwardi, recycled wastewater is used for aquaculture. Many factories now use zero-discharge ETPs to be environment-friendly. PHOTO: OLID IBNE SHAH

Meet the apparel producers who are staying ahead in the sustainability game

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

58m | TBS Stories
Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

1h | TBS Stories
The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

15h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

16h | TBS Stories