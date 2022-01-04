Exquisite Ebadot thunderstrikes Kiwi batting lineup with three quick wickets

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:26 am

Ebadot has now bagged 4 wickets in the innings so far giving away 38 runs from 16 overs. This is his best bowling in Test cricket so far.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand were slowly fighting back as they took lead in the second innings losing only two wickets before tea. Bangladesh bowlers were looking helpless and they had no reviews left.

But suddenly Ebadot Hossain picked up three quick wickets and Bangladesh are well in the driver's seat once again.

Ebadot sent Will Young, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell back to the pavilion in consecutive overs after tea. Nicholls and Blundel were bowled in the very same over.

Ebadot has now bagged 4 wickets in the innings so far giving away 38 runs from 16 overs. This is his best bowling in Test cricket so far.

The hosts were comfortable at 136 for 2. Ross Taylor and Young had built a 73-run partnership for the third wicket and they already took their lead by 6 runs. 

But Ebadot thunderstruck to end the partnership and bring Bangladesh back in the game. 

New Zealand lost two more wickets, adding zero runs after that. 

At the time of writing the story, New Zealand are 143 for 5 and their lead has been stretched to 13 runs.  

A minimum of 7 more overs will be bowled today before stumps. Bangladesh will look to pick up one or two more wickets to take the full control of the match. 

