Reuters
10 June, 2024, 03:15 pm
10 June, 2024, 03:20 pm

England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024: Kane

Half of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 have never played at a major tournament but captain Harry Kane said that everyone who made the cut deserved their place and there is enough experience in their ranks to be successful in Germany.

Harry Maguire, who has 63 caps, and Jack ­Grealish (36 caps) were among those omitted as Southgate trimmed his squad to 26 players for the June 14-July 14 European Championship.

"I think we have more than enough experience," Kane told British media. "Especially a lot of players who have played in two or three tournaments. There are always going to be new players, ­players who deserve to be here.

"For the boys who missed out ... It is sad to see them go but ultimately that is what you get playing for England. The manager has to take tough decisions.

"Everyone has earned the right to be here. That is what we have said. Everyone brings something ­different to the team and we are going to need all 26 players if we are going to be successful."

Bayern Munich forward Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season but returned to play in England's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last week and the 1-0 loss to Iceland on Friday.

"I am all good," Kane said of his fitness. "The plan was for me to play 60 minutes against Iceland. It has been a really good camp for me personally in that sense.

"Getting a good week of ­training, 30 minutes (against Bosnia and Herzegovina), a few more days of training, then 60 minutes. I feel really prepared and in a good place."

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Group C.

Harry Kane / England Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

