England favourites in Battle of Britain

All eyes will be on the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday evening as home nation rivals Wales and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Battle of Britain.

England will book their place in the knockout stage with a draw, while a win will seal top spot in the group.

Wales know they must beat England for the first time since 1984, and hope the match between the United States and Iran ends in a draw. If the other game has a winner, Wales must beat England by at least four goals.

This match is regarded as a local derby, but in football, it is one of the biggest rivalries.

England and Wales have a lengthy history, and their match used to be their most popular rivalry.

They would play each other on an annual basis throughout their home nation's tournament, which lasted from 1884 to 1984, with a World War in between.

Although the nations now engage in major tournaments such as the World Cup and the Euros, the rivalry between the nations remains heated.

There is rivalry on and off the field between both teams as England fullback Luke Shaw sums up: "It is the celebration which now defines England's rivalry with Wales."

It is all about a leaked video clip from Euro 2016 when the Wales players - including Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey - celebrated England's defeat to Iceland and their humiliating demise. The whole squad was celebrating wildly and it really upset the England players at the time.

"Does it give us any more motivation? I think you could say that. I think we are a respectful group. We do things in the right way. That's the example Gareth (Southgate) wants to set and we are all fully behind that," Shaw said.

Both teams have faced each other 103 times with England dominating the contest with 68 wins and Wales getting 14 while 21 matches have resulted in a draw.