Southgate resigns as England manager

AFP
16 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:33 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gareth Southgate said he is resigning as England manager on Tuesday two days after they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

"It's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," he said in statement.

Southgate took over in 2016 when England's fortunes were at a low ebb.

In the last four tournaments he led England to three semi-finals and two finals.

Prior to Southgate's appointment, the Three Lions had reached just three major tournament semi-finals and one final in their history, when they won the 1966 World Cup.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said the 53-year-old.

"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all."

England Football Team / Gareth southgate

