Southgate resigns as England manager

Gareth Southgate said he is resigning as England manager on Tuesday two days after they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

"It's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," he said in statement.

Southgate took over in 2016 when England's fortunes were at a low ebb.

In the last four tournaments he led England to three semi-finals and two finals.

Prior to Southgate's appointment, the Three Lions had reached just three major tournament semi-finals and one final in their history, when they won the 1966 World Cup.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said the 53-year-old.

"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all."