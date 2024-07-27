ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee for 2025 Test

Sports

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee for 2025 Test

Gould told Sky Sports on Friday that the ECB and other financially strong boards, such as the Indian and Australian boards, had a huge responsibility to ensure the competitiveness of Test cricket.

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee for 2025 Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will become the first host board in the modern era to pay a touring fee in bilateral cricket when Zimbabwe arrive for a one-off Test next year, ECB chief Richard Gould said.

Gould told Sky Sports on Friday that the ECB and other financially strong boards, such as the Indian and Australian boards, had a huge responsibility to ensure the competitiveness of Test cricket.

The longest format of the sport has become less popular outside the game's heartlands amid the global rise of lucrative Twenty20 leagues and as smaller countries struggle to meet the growing financial costs of test cricket.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When you look at whether it's the revenue share from the ICC or indeed the revenue share from bilateral cricket, which is fairly old fashioned in truth in the way that it's delivered," Gould said.

"Normally the touring team gets itself into the country and then it's looked after in terms of accommodation, all the rest of it but there's no fee for that team that's touring. Next year when we play against Zimbabwe, there will be a fee for that team that's touring."

The Test is set to be played in May at a venue yet to be decided. It will be the first time Zimbabwe travel to England for bilateral cricket since 2003.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos