Eight players to feature in T20 WC for the first time

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup today. As expected, there is hardly any surprise in the side. All the 15 players included in the squad and the two reserved players are currently part of the ongoing New Zealand series.

Among the 15 players selected, eight of them are set to feature in a T20 World Cup for the first time.

Liton Das, Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Saifuddin, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed all got their maiden T20 World Cup call-up on Thursday.

Among these eight, Liton and Saifuddin previously participated in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan is also expected to make his T20 WC debut. He was a part of the 2016 WC squad but didn't play any match there.

All-rounder Shamim and pacer Shoriful played their parts when Bangladesh won the U-19 World Cup last year. They have become regular faces on the T20I side and will have their chances at some point in the tournament.

Opener Naim Sheikh is supposed to take the place of Tamim Iqbal in the upcoming campaign and he is the only opener among some runs in the side.

Afif and Mahedi made their debut together in 2018 and have been waiting for their big break ever since. They both have cemented their place on the side and can play a vital role when the team needs.

Spinner Nasum Ahmed has been in tremendous form in the last two home series against New Zealand and Australia. A lot will rely on his left arm to spin things to Bangladesh's favour in the upcoming T20 WC.

Bangladesh team boasts a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young stars. Alongside the captain, Mahmudullah Riyad, established members Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will all be looking to lead from the front as seamer Mustafizur Rahman aims to put together another impressive ICC tournament.

Bangladesh squad will leave for Oman on October 4. They will have a camp there before travelling to UAE for two official practice matches.

Bangladesh, placed in Group B of Round 1 stage, will take on Scotland in the evening match on the opening day. They will face hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 19 and 21 respectively. All three games will be played in Muscat.

Bangladesh, who failed to qualify directly for the tournament, will have to go through the first round, where they have to finish in the top two before they get the ticket to the main event.

Bangladesh's WC squad:

Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob