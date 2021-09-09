No surprises as Bangladesh's T20 WC squad announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and there is hardly any surprise there. All the 15 players included in the squad and the two reserved players are currently part of the ongoing New Zealand series.

This same group of T20I players toured Zimbabwe, won series against Australia at home last month. The team go into the tournament high on confidence after historic series wins over Australia and New Zealand.

BCB selectors announced the squad in a press conference at Sher E Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mahmudullah will lead the side as his team boasts a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young stars. Alongside the captain, established members Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will all be looking to lead from the front as seamer Mustafizur Rahman aims to put together another impressive ICC tournament.

Four specialist pacers - Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saifuddin - and two spinners - Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed - have been included in the side.

Bangladesh have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021! 🚨



All you need to know 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2021

Shakib will be accompanied by Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Shamim Patwary in the all-rounders' list.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Naim Sheikh, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan got their first-ever World Cup call while Saifuddin and Liton will make their first T20 WC appearance.

Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob will travel as reserves. Rubel, the 31-year-old fast bowler, who has played 28 T20Is so far, last featured for the national side in this format in April this year in New Zealand.

Opener Tamim Iqbal has not been in the squad as the ODI captain made himself unavailable some days ago to give fair chances to the young players.

Taijul Islam and Mosaddek Hossain got the axe as they were not even included in the standby list. Neither of them have been T20I regulars in the recent past.

Bangladesh squad will leave for Oman on October 4. They will have a camp there before travelling to UAE for two official practice matches.

Bangladesh, placed in Group B of Round 1 stage, will take on Scotland in the evening match on the opening day. They will face hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 19 and 21 respectively. All three games will be played in Muscat.

Bangladesh, who failed to qualify directly for the tournament, will have to go through the first round, where they have to finish in the top two before they get the ticket to the main event.

Bangladesh's WC squad:

Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob