Amite Hasan claims NCL’s maiden double century of the season, steering Sylhet to 496

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 05:19 pm

On the first day of this round of National Cricket League(NCL) at Cox's Bazar Academy Ground, Sylhet Division's wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Amite Hasan scored a brilliant century against Khulna.

By the end of the second day, 10 November, he had gone on to reach a double century, marking the first such milestone in this season's competition.

Amite's impressive knock of 213 runs came off 455 balls, featuring 18 fours and a six, surpassing his previous best of 186 and cementing his maiden double hundred.

The achievement came with a touch of drama when pacer Abdul Halim delivered a short ball, which Amite pulled towards the boundary. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Mithun dived to his left to attempt a catch but couldn't reach it, and after a few bounces, the ball crossed the ropes, taking Amite's score from 197 to 201.

At the crease, Amite partnered with Asadullah Al Galib in a remarkable fourth-wicket stand, adding 251 runs. Galib played his part brilliantly, scoring 115 off 242 deliveries, decorated with seven fours and three sixes, before his dismissal broke the formidable partnership. Amite's departure left Sylhet at 475 runs, and the team declared shortly after at 496 for seven.

For Amite, this double century is a high point in a season that had begun on a less promising note. In the opening match against Dhaka Division, he scored 28 and 61. Against Chattogram in the second round, he managed only 27 and 43. He showed some improvement in the third round, scoring 57 and an unbeaten 37 against Rangpur. However, he converted his first century of this round into a monumental double, adding to a first-class career that now boasts seven centuries and nine half-centuries.

With Sylhet declaring at a commanding total, Khulna began their innings and ended the day on three runs without loss, setting the stage for an intense contest in the remaining days.

