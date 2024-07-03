Dutch emerge from introspection with spring in their step

03 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
After a week of brow beating, hand wringing and introspection, the Netherlands emerged from defeat in their last group game to give a vivid display of their potential on Tuesday in booking a quarter-final place at the European Championship.

The one-sided nature of their 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16 at the Munich Football Arena was sparkling Dutch football at its best – save for multiple misses in front of goal that might have ensured a more emphatic winning margin.

But it was a marked improvement from the group stage where they staggered into the knockout rounds in third place and spent several days in sessions of self-criticism and clearing the air discussions with one another after losing 3-2 to Austria.

Plain speaking is a Dutch trait and even the junior members of the squad are encouraged to voice their opinion.

Whether all the frank discourse was the catalyst for the champagne showing is debatable because Romania offered only 10 minutes of high pressing pressure at the start of the game and not much more thereafter.

But whatever the quality of the opponents, the confidence boost the Dutch will get from the last-16 win will serve them well for Saturday's quarter-final in Berlin.

Noticeable was how they quickened the pace of their passing, how committed they were to winning the second balls and how effectively they drove down the wings or through the centre.

Cody Gakpo's performances for Liverpool in the Premier League might have been a mixed bag but he is fast emerging as a real star for the national team.

His goals for the Netherlands are proving invaluable.

The 25-year-old got three at the last World Cup in Qatar, where the Dutch reached the last eight before losing to eventual winners Argentina on penalties and now has three at this tournament too. His total is 12 goals in 28 internationals.

It is on the left side of the attack that Gakpo is most dangerous, particularly his ability to cut in and shoot, and he is beginning to evoke comparisons with Arjen Robben.

The 21-year-old Xavi Simons is also fast developing into a vital link player with an aggression belying his small frame.

They, and the rest of a sharp-looking Dutch side, will now have a bounce in their step as they look forward to the weekend.

There is no need for any more critical contemplation.

Netherlands Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

