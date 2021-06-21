Diya Siddique gets Tokyo Olympics entry

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:44 pm

Diya Siddique gets Tokyo Olympics entry

Monday's statement by the Archery Federation said Diya along with three athletes from three other countries had been nominated for Invitation Places.

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:44 pm
Photo: World Archery
Photo: World Archery

Diya Siddique gets good news on the day her hopes of getting a quota in the Olympic Games final qualification are over. The Bangladeshi archer will be able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics through Invitation Places.

Monday's statement by the Archery Federation said Diya along with three athletes from three other countries had been nominated for Invitation Places.

Bangladesh were already knocked out of the Recurve men's and women's team category from the Olympic Games final qualification and Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. Only the female recurve singles remained. There too, Beauty Roy and Mehnaaz Akhtar Munira fought hard but lost in the quarterfinals in a disappointing fashion.

But shortly after the news of the disappointment, there was the news of Diya getting Invitation Places entry.

Roman Sana secured the quota at this year's Olympics by winning bronze in the Recurve Men's Singles at the Archery World Championships in June 2019.

As a result, Bangladesh will contest in two categories at the Tokyo Olympics archery.

