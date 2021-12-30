Diego Simeone tests positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid have recorded five Covid-19 positives, including manager Diego Simeone on Thursday, the LaLiga club said.

Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus.

"All of them are asymptomatic and isolating at their respective homes, in strict compliance with the health authorities' guidelines," Atletico said in a statement.

Atleti, fifth in LaLiga on 29 points after 18 games, host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.