Dhoni admits he is in 'last phase' of his career

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

Dhoni admits he is in 'last phase' of his career

As thrilling are these performances from Dhoni, fans want more and more of these from him, or probably just a glimpse of him in the field, as some of the posters at Chepauk indicated. But all good things come to an end and Dhoni hinted at the same as he dropped a bombshell on his IPL career after the SRH match.

Hindustan Times
22 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 02:06 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Even at 41, MS Dhoni is playing close to the best cricket of his career. With the bat, despite coming well down the order for Chennai Super Kings, has been racking up sixes at will to own a strike rate of more than 210. And with the gloves, Dhoni produced another exquisite show on Friday at the Chepauk stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad, picking up a record catch and inflicting two more dismissals in CSK's seven-wicket win. 

As thrilling are these performances from Dhoni, fans want more and more of these from him, or probably just a glimpse of him in the field, as some of the posters at Chepauk indicated. But all good things come to an end and Dhoni hinted at the same as he dropped a bombshell on his IPL career after the SRH match.

There have been two common questions at the start of an IPL season over the last few years - who will win and will this be Dhoni's last tournament? And every year, fans head to the stadium hoping that it won't be the last time they see Dhoni in that yellow jersey.

With Dhoni into his 40s, the question became more and more relevant with veteran cricketers and former teammates having mixed replies. However, Dhoni on Friday admitted that he is "in the last phase of his career", a statement that send shockwaves and left fans emotional all over social media.

"All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play," he said when asked in the post-match interaction how he tends to deal with all the roar and crowd support at Chepauk. "After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints."

A few days back, during a promotional event for CSK, Dhoni was directly asked the million-dollar question and the captain gave a gem of a reply which left everyone smiling.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni had said as the room burst into laughter.

As far as Friday's match was concerned, Ravindra Jadeja undermined Sunrisers Hyderabad with 3/22 and Devon Conway finished them off with an unbeaten 77. SRH could post only a sub-par 134-7, and CSK eased to 138/3 to win by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

Chennai climbed to third on the table, and SRH was ninth.

Cricket

MS Dhoni / Chennai Super Kings / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

1h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

22h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

20h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts