CSK's Conway denied review due to power failure on the ground

There was controversy right at the beginning of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the second delivery of the CSK innings, Daniel Sams hit Devon Conway on the pads and the on-field umpire was quick to raise his finger. Conway wanted to take a review but was told that there was no DRS available due to some technical issues at the stadium.

A perplexed Conway had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion for a duck. Non-striker Ruturaj Gaikwad had a word with the umpires. Even MI captain Rohit Sharma joined the conversation as Conway continued his slow walk back to the pavilion.

Replays showed that the ball in all probability would have gone on to miss the leg stump and Conway would have survived had the DRS technology been available.

Moments later, cameras panned towards the CSK dressing room where Conway joined MS Dhoni and others in watching the replays.

The no DRS drama did not end there. In the next over, Jasprit Bumrah trapped Robin Uthappa in front and umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger without any doubt. Uthappa too wanted to take a review but wasn't allowed as the technology was still not up.

Replays, however, showed that the umpire this time was right in his call and Uthappa would have been out even if he had taken DRS.

It was only after 10 balls that the DRS technology was restored in the ground.

The problem was due to a power cut in the stadium. One of the light towers went out just when the toss was about to take place. It was restored within a few minutes but it appears that might have had a role in the unavailability of DRS.