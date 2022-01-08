'Comeback for the ages': Cricket fraternity hails Khawaja after twin-centuries in Ashes 4th Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

'Comeback for the ages': Cricket fraternity hails Khawaja after twin-centuries in Ashes 4th Test

The left-handed Khawaja scored 137 in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 101 when Australia batted for the second time, putting the hosts in command in Sydney. 

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Usman Khawaja made a magnificent return to Test cricket as he slammed centuries in both innings during the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. The 35-year-old batter last played in whites for Australia in August 2019 and made a return to the XI after Travis Head tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Sydney Test.

The left-handed Khawaja scored 137 in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 101 when Australia batted for the second time, putting the hosts in command in Sydney. 

It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG test — 2006 vs. South Africa.

As Khawaja scored twin centuries at the venue, the cricket fraternity hailed the senior batter. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, taking to his official Twitter account, wrote, "You bloody beauty Uz!!!" followed by celebratory emojis.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop called it the "comeback for the ages." 

"Put in the work,,,Stay ready,,,,seize your opportunity;;::: Usman Khawaja life lessons. Comeback for the ages!!!!" wrote Bishop.

Aussie spin legend Shane Warne also hailed Khawaja. "Absolutely fantastic by@Uz_Khawaja! Take a bow. Back to back 100's is just outstanding & is now undroppable. Also, I know I've been pumping up Cam Green all summer - but what a superstar he is going to be. Australia are v lucky to have him ! He will dominate world cricket," wrote Warne.

Here's how the other current and former cricketers reacted:

 

Cricket

Usman Khawaja / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

8h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

8h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

8h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

5h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka