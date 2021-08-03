‘Can’t wait for the Test series’: Vaughan posts morphed image of Trent Bridge pitch ahead of 1st Test

India and England are set to square off in a five-match Test series, which begins on Wednesday in Nottingham and Michael Vaughan seems pretty excited for it. The former England captain took to social and expressed his anticipation with a photo of the Trent Bridge pitch, but there's a little twist.

Vaughan, on Monday, shared a modified picture of the pitch in which a tree some bushes could be seen on the playing surface. The picture was originally shared by the BCCI on Sunday.

"Can't wait for the Test series to start on Weds .. Should be a great series !! #ENGvIND," Vaughan's tweet read.

Can't wait for the Test series to start on Weds .. Should be a great series !! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5NErNh85C3— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2021

"A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge. Thoughts," the caption of BCCI's tweet read.

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



Thoughts 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hcUrP3NzbX— BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

Vaughan is one of the former cricketers who remains active on social media and this isn't the first time he tweeted about the pitch that will be used for an India vs England Test match.

When England toured India for a 4-Test series in February-March earlier this year, he mocked the Ahmedabad track after the hosts took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating Joe Root & Co within two days, in the third Test, which was a day-night affair.

Vaughan had shared a picture of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption.

The upcoming series will mark the beginning of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. Meanwhile, England will take on India without the services of Ben Stokes as the ace all-rounder has decided to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to focus on his mental well-being.

"If Ben is struggling, then potentially many others will be too. When you see someone like Ben, who we know is mentally tough and has the ability he has to produce under the utmost pressure on the cricketing stage, it's a wake-up call for us all," wrote Vaughan in his latest column on The Telegraph.