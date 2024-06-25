Vaughan reckons Rishad will play a lot in overseas T20 leagues

Sports

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:59 pm

Related News

Vaughan reckons Rishad will play a lot in overseas T20 leagues

Rishad picked up 14 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup, his first major tournament, at an average of 13.85 and economy rate of 7.76.

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:59 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain will be a globetrotting T20 cricketer after his superb World Cup haul.

Rishad picked up 14 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup, his first major tournament, at an average of 13.85 and economy rate of 7.76. 

Rishad, with his three-for against Afghanistan, became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Vaughan was impressed with his performance on the big stage.

"His control [is impressive]. He puts a lot of revolutions on the ball. He will probably add a few more variations with time," Vaughan told Cricbuzz. 

"Leg-spinners in this format especially in white-ball cricket [are important] when you want to stop batters from hitting down the ground. He's getting the dip, the drift and putting plenty of revolutions which is a great sign," he added.

Rishad has already been signed by Toronto Nationals for the Global T20 Canada and Vaughan believes he will play more franchise leagues in future.

"A lot of players from Afghanistan play in the franchise leagues, but not many from Bangladesh do. I think he will," he concluded. 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Rishad Hossain / Bangladesh Cricket Team / michael vaughan / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

2h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

5h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr. Yunus continuously evaded taxes: PM

1h | Videos
Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

2h | Videos

Hakimpuri Zorda owner Kaus Mia passed away

3h | Videos
The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

6h | Videos