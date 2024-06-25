Vaughan reckons Rishad will play a lot in overseas T20 leagues

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain will be a globetrotting T20 cricketer after his superb World Cup haul.

Rishad picked up 14 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup, his first major tournament, at an average of 13.85 and economy rate of 7.76.

Rishad, with his three-for against Afghanistan, became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Vaughan was impressed with his performance on the big stage.

"His control [is impressive]. He puts a lot of revolutions on the ball. He will probably add a few more variations with time," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"Leg-spinners in this format especially in white-ball cricket [are important] when you want to stop batters from hitting down the ground. He's getting the dip, the drift and putting plenty of revolutions which is a great sign," he added.

Rishad has already been signed by Toronto Nationals for the Global T20 Canada and Vaughan believes he will play more franchise leagues in future.

"A lot of players from Afghanistan play in the franchise leagues, but not many from Bangladesh do. I think he will," he concluded.