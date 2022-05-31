Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or: Messi

Sports

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 01:52 pm

Related News

Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or: Messi

Benzema had the best season of his 13-year career at Real, scoring 44 goals with 15 assists in all competitions as they won a LaLiga-Champions League double.

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 01:52 pm
Benzema deserves to win Ballon d&#039;Or: Messi

Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year after helping to guide his team to the Champions League title, seven-times winner of the award Lionel Messi said on Monday.

Benzema had the best season of his 13-year career at Real, scoring 44 goals with 15 assists in all competitions as they won a LaLiga-Champions League double.

The 34-year-old topped the scoring charts in both competitions and netted hat-tricks against Paris St Germain and Chelsea in the knockout stages to secure Real's progress.

"There are no doubts, it's very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up victorious in the Champions League," PSG forward Messi said on Argentine television.

"He was fundamental in all the matches from the round of 16 onwards. I think there is no doubt this year."

The Ballon d'Or award for the best soccer player in the world will be presented on 17 October, with the nominees set to be revealed on 12 August.

The prestigious trophy will now be awarded on the basis of a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool gave them their 14th European Cup triumph -- twice as many as the next most successful team AC Milan.

Benzema's hat-trick in the second leg eliminated PSG 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16, yet again preventing the French club from winning Europe's elite club competition for the first time.

"The Real Madrid game killed us, me, and everyone in the dressing room. We had a lot of hope. It makes me want to win again," Messi added.

"But the best team doesn't always win the Champions League. I don't take credit away from Real Madrid, they weren't the best in this competition and yet they beat everyone."

Football

Karim Benzema / Lionel Messi / ballon d'Or

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

5h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

5h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

8h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

19m | Videos
BBC is changing itself

BBC is changing itself

1h | Videos
Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

5h | Videos
Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products