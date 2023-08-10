Barcelona interested in bringing back Neymar on loan from PSG

Barcelona are reportedly considering a loan offer with an option to buy to bring back Brazil forward Neymar to Camp Nou. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are believed to have placed a 52 million pounds price tag on Neymar, who is eager to part ways with the French giants this summer.

According to a report published by The Independent, PSG have told Neymar he can leave the club ahead of next season. Having remained in the French capital for six seasons, the 31-year-old now wants to return to Barcelona. The report claimed that PSG are planning to gain around 60 million pounds with Neymar's release. The offer is expected to attract Barcelona who may very well sign Neymar, initially on loan, before securing a permanent deal at the proposed fee of around 52 million pounds.

Barcelona are understood to be on top of Neymar's priority list. The striker even publicly revealed his intentions of making a return to Spain before the summer transfer window opened. Considering Neymar's hefty market value, there has been little to nothing from the Barcelona leadership. The Spanish champions were afraid that they would have to release a number of players to accommodate highly paid Neymar. The latest offer from PSG now seems to have made Barcelona reconsider their previous decision. Barcelona team management feels that they can make the deal work due to Neymar's great commercial reputation.

Earlier an ESPN report claimed that an internal debate was going on among the Barcelona officials regarding Neymar's potential summer transfer. Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez did not seem much interested in re-signing Neymar. During a media interaction back in June, Xavi had firmly declared that Neymar is not part of his plan.

A few days back, Xavi was once again asked about Neymar and the Spaniard said, "I cannot say anything more about Neymar. Last year, I mentioned the name of a player from another team and that club got angry. From here until the end of the market, we will see," as quoted by the Mirror.

During his initial four-season spell with Barcelona, Neymar netted 105 goals in 186 appearances across all competitions. He also managed to win the treble for Barca. Neymar shifted his base to PSG in 2017 for a record fee of around 200m pounds.

Since then, Neymar has played 173 matches for the Paris-based outfit, scoring 118 times. Despite his glorious stint in France, Neymar failed to win the Champions League title for his side. PSG's new manager Luis Enrique and football advisor Luis Campos have reportedly turned their back on Neymar, saying that the footballer's attributes do not suit their new style of play.