Barca wonderkid Fati faces new injury setback after pulling up against Celta

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 01:44 pm

Barca wonderkid Fati faces new injury setback after pulling up against Celta

FC Barcelona and Spain have lost Ansu Fati to another injury after the teenager pulled up with a hamstring problem towards the end of the first half in Saturday's La Liga clash against Celta.

The 19-year-old has seen his efforts to make an impact in 2021-22 severely impacted by knee troubles. 

Now the young gun from Spain may face more times on the sidelines with injury after a brilliant first half performance for the visitors in Balaidos. 

Starting for the first time in La Liga since October's El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, Fati made an instant impact as he opened the scoring after just five minutes. 

Further goals from Sergio Busquets and Memphis followed, but the half was to end on a low note for Barca and their young star. 

Fati pulled up in discomfort while chasing a lofted pass and immediately signalled for treatment on a hamstring problem, which was confirmed by his club along with a further injury suffered by Eric Garcia. 

He was forced to leave the action in the 43rd minute, heading straight off the pitch and leaving his side with 10 men for the final moments of the first half. 

When the Catalans came back out of the dressing room the assumption was confirmed, with Alex Balde replacing Fati in the Blaugrana line-up. 

Fati missed the start of the season for Barca with a knee complaint, making his first appearance towards the end of September in their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Benfica. 

In total he has made just five starts in all competitions in 2021-22, although he has still managed to net four times, proving his importance to the Catalans. 

However, more than Sergi Barjuan or Xavi Hernandez, it is Luis Enrique who would get more infuriated as he will miss the forward in Spain's two important World Cup qualifier games against Sweden and Greece next week.

