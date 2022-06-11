Bangladesh taste another defeat in Asian Cup qualifiers

Having lost their opening match, a win was needed for both sides and Turkmenistan laboured through both halves to get the three points with Bangladesh’s threat waning as the game went on.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh tasted a narrow 1-2 defeat against Turkmenistan in the two sides' penultimate AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday. Having lost their opening match, a win was needed for both sides and Turkmenistan laboured through both halves to get the three points with Bangladesh's threat waning as the game went on.

With their third corner of the game already coming in the first seven minutes, Turkmenistan opened the scoring through Rovshengeldi Halmammedov who took a low shot the first time when Altymyrat Annadurdyyev's corner landed close to his foot. 

Bangladesh equalised at the other end in beautiful fashion, when Rimon Hussain launched a long throw-in into the penalty area which was met by Rakib Hossain's header but was saved by the keeper, only for Mohammed Ibrahim to charge in and score on the rebound to make it 1-1.

Midway through the first period of play, a scramble ensued in the Turkmenistan penalty area with a few blocked shots that culminated with Hossain taking a weak shot that was saved and held by Mammet Orazmuhammedov.

At the hour mark, Turkmenistan missed a golden chance to go ahead when Arslanmyrat Amanov sent in a corner which fell to Myrat Annayev, with the Altyn Asyr forward-firing in a low shot that missed Anisur Rahman's goal by a short distance. 

Bangladesh themselves had a chance to go ahead 20 minutes from time when Foysal Ahmed dribbled his way into shooting range from his own half, but under a challenge from Turkmen defence he took a shot that was saved comfortably. 

Turkmenistan eventually did pull ahead with 13 minutes of play left through captain Amanov, who teamed up with Annadurdyyev in a blistering counterattack in which the latter ran down the left flank and put in a low cross for the onrushing Amanov to tap in to make it 2-1. 
 

