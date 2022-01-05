Bangladesh stun Test champions to create history and win first-ever match in New Zealand

Video of টেস্ট চ্যাম্পিয়নদের হারিয়ে টাইগারদের অবিস্বরনীয় জয়- Tigers roar to historic away test win over Kiwis

Given Bangladesh's track record in New Zealand, the number of people expecting them to even put on a half-decent performance was not many. The odds were highly in favour of the home side. Bangladesh were without at least two key players. On top of that, they were fresh from losing a home Test despite getting enough help from the weather. Facing New Zealand, one of the best Test sides currently, in New Zealand is a different proposition altogether for not only Bangladesh but also teams from the subcontinent.

But nothing mattered at all in Mount Maunganui. What Bangladesh did over the five days was well beyond expectation and imagination. But as they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Unlikely names in the form of Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Ebadot Hossain raised their game just at the right time and Bangladesh beat New Zealand by a huge margin of eight wickets. It was by far their biggest win in Tests in terms of wickets in hand.

It was the first time Bangladesh won an away Test match against one of the top five Test-playing nations. Bangladesh ended New Zealand's eight-series winning streak at home. It was the first time that New Zealand lost a home Test match since 2017.

The hosts could not add more than 22 runs to the overnight total and it took Ebadot Hossain and co just 10.4 overs to take the remaining five New Zealand wickets.

Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed got the ball to reverse right from the beginning of the final day and immediately got their rewards. Ebadot struck in just the second delivery he bowled on the final day. He sent back Ross Taylor, unbeaten overnight on a chancey 37, and became the first Bangladeshi pacer to register a five-for in Tests since 2013. Ebadot also became the second bowler after Rubel Hossain to pick up a five-wicket haul in New Zealand.

There was no stopping Ebadot. He got rid of Jamieson before he could trouble the scorers. Shoriful Islam took a sensational catch at short midwicket to help Ebadot register the best bowling figures in New Zealand by a Bangladeshi bowler.

The hosts were eight down in the very next over as Rachin Ravindra, their last recognised batter, nicked one to Liton. The fast bowler removed Tim Southee in his next over with a full and straight delivery and the lead was only 31 by then.

Trent Boult, the New Zealand number 11, hit two boundaries in consecutive deliveries off Taskin to stretch the lead to 39. A couple of overs later, Mominul brought in Mehidy Hasan Miraz and that immediately paid dividends. He got the better of the aggressive Boult as Taijul Islam, the substitute fielder, took a brilliant catch.

Shadman returned to the pavilion early as Southee got the better of him running in from round the wicket.

The start was cautious but Najmul Hossain Shanto's two boundaries off Southee in the eighth over calmed the nerves big time. Southee was hit for two more boundaries in his next over and this time the batter was the skipper Mominul.

Shanto was dismissed for 17 by Jamieson but by then Bangladesh only required six to win. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's most experienced batter, hit the winning runs - a four of Jamieson.

Meanwhile, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended their congratulation to the national cricket team on the historic victory.

In separate messages, the two greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating New Zealand.

The winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in days to come, they hoped.