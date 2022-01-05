'We gave our 110 percent': Taskin

Bangladesh created history at Bay Oval in Mount in Mount Maunganui as they beat New Zealand by 8 wickets. It was by far their biggest win in Tests in terms of wickets in hand.

It was the first time Bangladesh won an away Test match against one of the top five Test-playing nations. Bangladesh ended New Zealand's eight-series winning streak at home. It was the first time that New Zealand lost a home Test match since 2017.

Bangladesh were without at least two key players. On top of that, they were fresh from losing a home Test despite getting enough help from the weather. Facing New Zealand, one of the best Test sides currently, in New Zealand is a different proposition altogether for not only Bangladesh but also teams from the subcontinent.

But nothing mattered at all in Mount Maunganui. What Bangladesh did over the five days was well beyond expectation and imagination. But as they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Taskin Ahmed, in his post-match interview, said that the Tigers gave their 110 percent in the match.

"It is unbelievable. We have given everything in the last five days and it is a great achievement, our first win outside Asia. We did not think about the result, we just went about the process and gave our 110 percent," Taskin said.

Taskin bagged three wickets in the second innings for 36 runs where his pace bowling partner Ebadot Hossain actually stole the show with a 6-for that scripted the miracle.

"It is lovely to have this support here. We have played quite a few games in New Zealand but this is our first win here," Taskin concluded.