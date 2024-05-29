Australia start T20 World Cup preparations with clinical win over Namibia

29 May, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:29 am

Photo: CA
Photo: CA

In a warning to the other 19 participating teams, Australia delivered a clinical performance with a seven-wicket victory over Namibia in their opening warm-up fixture in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Despite having a host of stars that have failed to arrive in the Caribbean as yet and being forced to use a group of their coaches in the field as substitute fielders, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions looked in good touch as they chased down Namibia's total of 119/9 in dominant fashion with 10 overs remaining with a quickfire half-century from David Warner.

Warner smashed six fours and a trio of massive sixes at the Port of Spain venue, facing just 21 deliveries in an excellent sign for the Aussies after the left-hander struggled for consistency during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL).

Seamer Josh Hazlewood set the tone with a superb opening spell that netted three maidens, while first-choice spinner Adam Zampa bowled well yet again as Namibia only snuck past 100 courtesy of some decent late hitting from Zane Green.

Australia openers Mitchell Marsh and Warner had 39 on the board inside three overs in reply and the loss of Marsh for 18 and stand-in number three Josh Inglis allowed Tim David to arrive at the crease as the Aussies kept the runs flowing by scoring boundaries at ease.

David fell in the ninth over to Bernard Scholtz, but Matthew Wade and Warner kept the momentum going as Australia claimed the victory with ease.

Earlier in the day, the warm-up fixture between the USA and Bangladesh in Dallas was cancelled due to rain and the Netherlands registered an impressive 20-run triumph over Sri Lanka in Florida.

Australia is placed in Group B along with arch-rivals England, Namibia, Scotland and Oman. They will be starting their tournament against Oman on 5 June in Barbados.

