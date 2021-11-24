Australia 'shocked' by Paine scandal but back him for Ashes: Harris

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

Australia 'shocked' by Paine scandal but back him for Ashes: Harris

Opener Harris said players only became aware of Paine's decision half an hour before he went public last Friday to reveal he had been investigated over lewd text messages sent to a female Cricket Tasmania staffer four years ago.

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:13 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia's test cricketers were shocked to learn of Tim Paine's resignation from the captaincy over a 'sexting' scandal but are fully behind him to continue as wicketkeeper for the Ashes, batsman Marcus Harris said.

Opener Harris said players only became aware of Paine's decision half an hour before he went public last Friday to reveal he had been investigated over lewd text messages sent to a female Cricket Tasmania staffer four years ago.

"People were obviously a bit shocked but we've got a lot of good leaders around our group," Harris told reporters on Wednesday.

"So it's not ideal but someone's going to have to step up and lead from the front.

"Painey will still be around and can still show leadership in many different ways but we're looking forward to getting into camp and getting on with it."

Paine, who has been playing a domestic match in Tasmania this week while other test players are on the Gold Coast, is the only specialist wicketkeeper in Australia's 15-man Ashes squad.

However, selectors chairman George Bailey has confirmed he is no lock for the first test starting in Brisbane on Dec. 8 while he races to prove himself match-fit after neck surgery.

Harris said Paine was very popular among the playing group, had done a "really good job" under tough circumstances over the last few years and deserved to keep his place in the side.

"I think you'd probably still argue that he's still the best gloveman in the country and he still played a few important innings last summer against India," he said.

"I know he's got all the support of the players and like I said, all that other stuff is up to people above me."

Paine's resignation and Cricket Australia's handling of the sexting scandal have triggered recriminations, with Cricket Tasmania accusing the national body of hanging the wicketkeeper out to dry having cleared him of any wrongdoing in 2018. 

The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday reported players were also unhappy with Cricket Australia's treatment of Paine, but Harris said he was unaware of any rift.

Cricket

tim paine / Marcus Harris

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’