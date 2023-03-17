Former Australia captain Paine retires from first-class cricket

Sports

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 04:05 pm

Related News

Former Australia captain Paine retires from first-class cricket

Wicketkeeper Paine played 35 Tests for Australia, including 23 as skipper after Steve Smith was stripped of the role following a ball-tampering scandal during the team's 2018 tour of South Africa.

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine ended his cricket career on Friday after Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland ended in a draw at the Bellerive Oval.

Wicketkeeper Paine played 35 Tests for Australia, including 23 as skipper after Steve Smith was stripped of the role following a ball-tampering scandal during the team's 2018 tour of South Africa.

Paine quit the Test captaincy in November 2021 following revelations that he was investigated in 2018 for sending lewd text messages to a female former receptionist at state governing body Cricket Tasmania.

He subsequently withdrew from the game and took a mental health break for nearly a year before returning to play domestic cricket.

The 38-year-old, who also played 35 One-Day Internationals, was given a guard of honour as he left Bellerive Oval and Tasmania captain Jordan Silk confirmed Paine had ended his first-class career.

"He's been a phenomenal player," Silk said.

"It's an incredible effort to have the longevity that he's had. He's certainly going to be missed behind the stumps.

"I'm sure a lot of guys who are playing now will say that there will never be another keeper as good as Tim Paine in Australia. So we've been incredibly blessed down here."

Cricket

tim paine / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

8h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

10h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

23h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

23h | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

7h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar