Aussie captain expects a strong English side for the Ashes

Sports

BSS
08 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 04:49 pm

Related News

Aussie captain expects a strong English side for the Ashes

Paine ruffled feathers in England a week ago when he insisted all five Tests would go ahead with or without opposite number Joe Root, who has yet to commit over concerns around coronavirus quarantine rules.

BSS
08 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 04:49 pm
Aussie captain expects a strong English side for the Ashes

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday he expects a "really strong" England side to commit to the Ashes, revealing he had been in touch with Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the series.

Paine ruffled feathers in England a week ago when he insisted all five Tests would go ahead with or without opposite number Joe Root, who has yet to commit over concerns around coronavirus quarantine rules.

The England Cricket Board was due to meet this week, and Paine said the feedback he had received was positive and he expected most players to tour, including Root.

"Positive news is that I'm hearing a lot of their players will commit," he said on SEN sports radio, where he has a regular weekly segment.

"There might be one or two that don't, but I think we will see a really strong England side come out here as we would want as players and as Australian fans."

Asked if he had ever been worried that the Ashes might not go ahead, Paine said he had "had confidence".

"My understanding, as I said, behind the scenes was that both boards were working really hard together to make sure it would go ahead, so I was pretty comfortable with it.

"My belief still is that the first Test will be December 8."

England players have been worried over the need to do 14 days mandatory quarantine on arrival, as well as living in bubble environments and whether their families would be able to join them.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the issue with Morrison last month, and Paine said he too had been in touch with the Australian leader.

"He always touches base," Paine said.

"He was keen to find out what the sticking points might be from a player's perspective. I shared a few text messages with, I suppose, the boss. He loves his cricket."

The tour is scheduled to start in Brisbane before heading to Adelaide, then Melbourne and Sydney, before concluding in Perth.

However, the Perth fixture is under a cloud, given Western Australia requires interstate visitors to also quarantine for 14 days, a scenario that appears unlikely to change in the near term.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / England Cricket Team / tim paine / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

20h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal