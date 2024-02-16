Ashwin reaches 500 Test wickets to join exclusive club

Sports

AFP
16 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 06:12 pm

Related News

Ashwin reaches 500 Test wickets to join exclusive club

He is only the second Indian to reach the milestone after fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619).

AFP
16 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 06:12 pm
Ashwin reaches 500 Test wickets to join exclusive club

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket on day two of the third match against England to become just the ninth bowler to make the feat.

Ashwin, an off-spinner who began the Test on 499 wickets, dismissed opener Zak Crawley for 15 in Rajkot.

He is only the second Indian to reach the milestone after fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ashwin bowled a full-length delivery at leg-stump and Crawley top-edged to Rajat Patidar at fine leg.

His Indian teammates hugged the bowler, who raised his hand to the applauding crowd.

Ashwin joins fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka - 800), the late Shane Warne (Australia - 708), Kumble and Nathan Lyon (Australia - 517) in the exclusive club.

Ashwin, 37, has played 98 Tests since his debut in 2011.

The all-rounder has scored 3,308 runs including five Test centuries as a batsman.

Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin / India Cricket Team / test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

8h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

6h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

19h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

20h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

22h | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

2h | Videos