Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham

Sports

Reuters
16 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:56 pm

Related News

Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham

The leaders were 2-0 up and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

Reuters
16 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:56 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal's Premier League title jitters returned in a potentially costly 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage.

The leaders were 2-0 up and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

But everything changed when they conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.

West Ham, needing points themselves to stay away from the relegation zone, were transformed although Bukayo Saka had the chance to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead early in the second half only to blaze a penalty well wide.

That miss looked even more costly moments later when Jarrod Bowen volleyed in West Ham's equaliser in the 54th minute.

Just as at Anfield last week when Mikel Arteta's team led 2-0 but ended up hanging on desperately for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, there was a nervousness about Arsenal's play as the pressure of winning a first title since 2004 intensifies.

City's destiny is now very much in their own hands as Arsenal lead the table with 74 points from 31 games, four more than City who have played a game less and who host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side on April 26.

West Ham, who looked the stronger side after levelling and hit the crossbar through Michail Antonio, have 31 points from 30 games, four ahead of the relegation places.

Arsenal had won all five of their London derbies away from home this season without conceding a goal and had lost only two of the previous 29 league games against West Ham.

That record looked set to continue in a sparkling start but when the fulltime whistle sounded Arsenal's players looked crestfallen at losing their grip on the title race.

They remain in a position that they could have hardly imagined back in August but with City steaming up behind them after collecting 25 points from the last 27 on offer, the odds are shifting towards Pep Guardiola's treble chasers.

An intricate move in the seventh minute ended with Ben White's pass being tapped in by Jesus and with West Ham looking dazed, unmarked Odegaard volleyed in Gabriel Martinelli's cross.

West Ham got a lifeline when Thomas Partey was robbed by Declan Rice and Gabriel then took down Lucas Paqueta and Benrahma coolly beat Aaron Ramsdale from the spot.

Antonio's handball early in the second half gave Saka the chance to calm Arsenal's nerves but he made a hash of his penalty. West Ham's fans were then in raptures as a lofted ball forward found Bowen unmarked and he showed great composure to bounce a volley past Ramsdale.

Football

West Ham United / Arsenal / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

14h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

14h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

1d | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

4h | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

5h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

5h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 