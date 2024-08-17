Debutant Zirkzee’s dream goal gives United narrow win in PL opener

Sports

Tahsin Irteza
17 August, 2024, 03:15 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 03:25 am

Related News

Debutant Zirkzee’s dream goal gives United narrow win in PL opener

The 23-year-old, who recently joined from Bologna, was brought on in the second half and made an immediate impact by scoring the decisive goal just three minutes from time.

Tahsin Irteza
17 August, 2024, 03:15 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 03:25 am
Debutant Zirkzee’s dream goal gives United narrow win in PL opener

Joshua Zirkzee's late heroics secured a dramatic victory for Manchester United in their Premier League opener, as they edged past Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford

Fulham, who came into the match with confidence, dominated large spells of the game.

United handed debuts to Noussair Mazraoui, who joined from Bayern Munich, while Matthijs de Ligt and Zirkzee were introduced later in the match.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Marco Silva gave Emile Smith Rowe his first start for Fulham since his transfer, bolstering a lineup that featured seven players from the team that won at Old Trafford last January.

The visitors started brightly, with Adama Traore causing problems down the right flank.

Mazraoui was tested early, making a crucial sliding tackle to prevent Alex Iwobi from opening the scoring. Fulham continued to press, with Kenny Tete's long-range effort drawing a flying save from Andre Onana, another summer signing for United.

Mason Mount, making just his second start for United since October, was involved in the action but struggled to find the back of the net.

His shot was denied by Bernd Leno, who also thwarted Bruno Fernandes on multiple occasions.

Fernandes had two clear opportunities in the first half but was denied both times by the excellent Fulham keeper, who kept the score level as United looked for a breakthrough.

After the break, Fulham remained on the front foot. Smith Rowe was lively before being replaced by Tom Cairney, and Rodrigo Muniz nearly gave the visitors the lead with an acrobatic volley, only for Onana to tip it over the bar. United's defense, led by Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, was put under significant pressure, but they managed to hold firm.

Ten Hag decided to introduce Zirkzee, along with Garnacho and Amad, to inject some much-needed energy into United's attack.

The move paid off as Zirkzee made the decisive contribution in the 87th minute. After spreading the ball wide to Garnacho on the right, he continued his run into the box and was perfectly positioned to volley home the cross, sending the ball past Leno and into the bottom corner.

Fulham pushed for an equalizer, but United's defense stood strong.

Garnacho had a chance to seal the win in added time after Marcus Rashford set him up, but he missed an open goal.

Despite the late scare, United held on to secure a narrow victory and get their Premier League campaign off to a winning start.

Football

Premier League / manchester united / Joshua Zirkzee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

19h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

9h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

9h | Videos
Players to watch in 2024/25 season

Players to watch in 2024/25 season

7h | Videos
Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

1d | Videos