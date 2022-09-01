Al-Amin Hossain denies allegations of physical abuse

National team cricketer Al-Amin Hossain's wife Israt Jahan filed a written complaint against him citing dowry demands and physical abuse. In the complaint made at Mirpur Model Police Station on Thursday, she also mentioned the issue of bringing a woman home and marrying a second time without permission. But Al-Amin denied everything.

On the other hand, Al-Amin complained that his wife wanted the flat in her own name and as he did not agree, there was a problem. According to Al-Amin, his wife complained after being influenced by someone nearby. Apart from this, he completely denied the beating.

Al-Amin said, "There is no question of beating. If we are together, we get confused about many things. She demanded from me that the flat should be registered in her name. I did not agree to it. This has caused anger. But nothing serious has not happened. I think the neighboring women and people around told her to go to the police station."

Al Amin stated that the matter will be resolved soon and said, "The case has not been accepted, only a complaint has been made. When the investigation officer comes, all the evidence will be available. And everything will be fine between us soon. You will see, in a day or two she herself will say that everything is fine, we are fine."