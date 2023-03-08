The flame of grit and passion burns bright

This article highlights eight passionate and influential women whose career trajectories are a source of inspiration to many. Their relentless efforts and dream to put Bangladesh on the global landscape have led to the country's growth and development across diverse fields.

Delving into their background, the piece outlines their noteworthy milestones and personal beliefs, making them role models for aspiring women in Bangladesh and across the world.

This Women's Day, we pay a tribute to the inspiring journeys of women who have achieved excellence in diverse fields through their passion and the will to bring about a change.

Public Health & Wellness – Saima Wazed Hossain

Saima Wazed Hossain

Saima Wazed Hossain is well-recognized for her exceptional work in the field of Autism and is the daughter of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. She is a licensed school psychologist who graduated from Barry University and was appointed as WHO's Goodwill Ambassador for Autism in South-East Asia region in 2017.

A member of WHO's 25-member Expert Advisory Panel on mental health, she has been involved in advocacy for supporting the needs of people with disabilities since 2009.

In 2011, Saima hosted the first South Asian conference on Autism where she was the designated champion for the cause of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In 2013, she was the designated Speaker for the Government of Bangladesh at the UN General Assembly, in New York. In 2014 she was the first recipient of the Excellence in Public Health Award by WHO-SEARO, and in 2015, she was made WHO-SEARO's Regional Champion for Autism.

Saima Wazed was also chosen to lead the UNESCO International Jury Board meeting for the Digital Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in November 2016.

She is currently the Chairperson of the Bangladesh National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Chairperson of the Shuchona Foundation (a non-profit advocacy, research, and capacity-building organization based in Dhaka), and the International Focal Point of the Advisory Group on Disability and Disaster Risk Management.

Previously listed as one of the "Innovative Women Leaders in Global Mental Health" by Five on Friday, which is Columbia University's publication blog, Saima is credited with bringing mental health issues to the mainstream and breaking social barriers to the acceptance of persons with disabilities.

Business & Industry – Rayana Hossain

Rayana Hossain

Rayana Hossain is the Founder and CEO of Dhaka's most progressive furniture & lifestyle brand, ISHO, which has achieved phenomenal growth within just 4 years. In this short time, the homegrown brand has changed how design and manufacturing are perceived in Bangladesh.

She pursued her Master's in Landscape Architecture at Harvard University, after graduating from the University of Toronto in Architecture and Visual Arts. Her varied work experience involved stints at the architecture firm Philip Beesley, to a Fortune 500 construction giant AECOM, followed by a fellowship project roping in large-scale transportation projects in Mexico.

After returning to Dhaka, Rayana identified a void in the market and ISHO was launched in 2019 to disrupt the furniture industry and emerged as the pioneer of modern design. With in-house manufacturing by a skilled factory workforce and mechanized end-to-end processes, ISHO's ready-to-use furniture is built from locally-sourced, fully-matured hardwood. Its globally-inspired designs of furniture & accessories feature a rich selection of 4500+ products for home, lifestyle, and office, and are delivered within just 7 days. Keeping with evolving needs, the brand has also revolutionized furniture shopping with the launch of its industry-first experience centers and AR-integrated technology.

Known for its sustainability initiatives such as the Satranji Project, ISHO was also one among many global companies that were invited to the Dubai Design Week 2021. The brand's other noteworthy milestones include its exclusive collaboration with Jaipur Rugs to launch the coveted Lalbagh rug, the launch of the first-ever ISHO Beachclub, and the recent collaboration with prolific artist Kanak Chanpa Chakma to launch the limited-edition Char Nari home collection.

Rayana is also a strong advocate of female empowerment and equal opportunities for women in diverse fields, as she encourages them to follow their passion and achieve professional excellence. Her other successful ventures include Izakaya, a Japanese 'tapas' style restaurant, and Klubhaus, a fashion brand.

Technology & Finance – Sonia Bashir Kabir

Sonia Bashir Kabir

Sonia Bashir Kabir is an impact investor who started her career as a tech corporate professional, and her journey took her to become a tech philanthropist, an angel investor, and an entrepreneur in the field of technology. She is the Founder of SBK Tech Ventures, a licensed Venture Capital Fund, and SBK Foundation, a nonprofit for the technological empowerment of rural communities in Bangladesh.

She earned her Bachelor of Science (BS) in science from California State University, East Bay, and an MBA from Santa Clara University, and went on to receive further education and training in Silicon Valley where she worked for Fortune 500 companies, including Oracle, Microsoft, and Dell.

Recipient of many prestigious awards, Sonia was the first woman to receive the 'ICT Business Person of the Year Award' and was recognized as 1 of the 10 SDG pioneers globally by the United Nations Global Compact. She was also elected as Vice Chairman of the UN Technology Bank in 2017.

Sonia has served as the Managing Director for Microsoft Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, and Laos, Country Director of Dell Bangladesh, Director of Business Development for South East Asia, New Emerging Markets in Microsoft, and Chief Operating Officer for Aamra Technologies Ltd. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appointed Sonia in 2015 to the Governing Council of the Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries (LDC) for a 3-year term.

She was elected as Vice Chairman of the UN Technology Bank in 2017. Current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed Sonia's appointment as Governing Council member and Sonia has been reappointed as Vice Chair of the UN Tech Bank for the 2019-2022 term. Sonia is also a Board member of UNESCO's Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development.

She was also the Managing Director of Microsoft in South Asian nations, where she was given the highly prestigious Founders award by Bill Gates. Sonia advocates digital literacy and skills for women to participate in the IT workforce and actively supports youth-led initiatives all over Bangladesh.

Art & Culture – Nadia Samdani

Nadia Samdani

Nadia Samdani MBE is the Co-Founder and President of the Samdani Art Foundation and Director of Dhaka Art Summit (DAS). In 2011, with her husband Rajeeb Samdani, she established the Samdani Art Foundation to support the work of Bangladesh and South Asia's contemporary artists and architects and increase their exposure. As part of this initiative, she founded DAS, which has since completed five successful editions under her leadership.

She is a member of Tate's South Asia Acquisitions Committee, Tate's International Council and Alserkal Avenue's Programming Committee, one of the founding members of The Harvard University Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute's Arts Advisory Council and a member of Asia Society's Advisory Committee.

A second-generation collector, she began her own collection at the age of 22. She collects both Bangladeshi and international art, reflecting her experience as both a proud Bangladeshi and a global citizen. She has written about collecting for Art Asia Pacific and Live Mint and has been a guest speaker at art fairs and institutions including the Royal Ontario Museum, Art Basel, Frieze, and Harvard University among other institutions. In 2017, with her husband Rajeeb, she was the first South Asian arts patron to receive the prestigious Montblanc de la Culture Arts Patronage Award.

Works from the Samdanis' collection have been lent to numerous institutions and festivals including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York (2019); Para Site, Hong Kong (2018); Museum of Modern Art, Warsaw (2018); Kassel and Athens, (2017); Shanghai Biennale (2017) and Kochi-Muziris Biennale (2014), to name a few.

She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 Birthday Honours for services to global art philanthropy and supporting the arts in South Asia and the United Kingdom.

Considered the most powerful woman in the world of Bangladeshi art, Nadia derives joy and satisfaction from the recognition earned by the country's artists as her collections have graced many international platforms.

Music & Entertainment- Armeen Musa

Armeen Musa. Photo credit: Ata Mohammad Adnan

Armeen Musa is a music director, composer, singer-songwriter, poet, music curator, and educator. Additionally, she is the first Bangladeshi composer to be part of a Grammy Nominated album, "Shuruat" by Berklee Indian Ensemble.

She started her musical journey back in 2008, with her debut album 'Aye Ghum Bhangai'. Her mother is the granddaughter of the Bengali folk singer Abbasuddin Ahmed while her grand uncle Mustafa Zaman Abbasi and great aunt Ferdausi Rahman are renowned musicians.

Armeen started her first band when she was only 14 years old. From that moment on, the thrill of being onstage and connecting with the audience made her realize that music is what she wanted to do all through her life. After passing high school, her hit single 'Bhoromor Koiyo', a rendition of Radha Raman's classical, brought her into the limelight.

Armeen has trained under her guru Sujit Mustafa since her teenage years and went on to graduate from the Berklee College of Music, class of 2014. Growing up, she was surrounded by rock, blues, jazz, and folk musical practices, which moulded Armeen's passion to study world music and western fusion. Her love for choir music grew during her stay in the US, which further inspired her to create her own choir band named 'Ghaashphoring Choir' in 2009. The choir went on to perform in the second season of Coke Studio Bangla under Armeen's direction.

Her stay at the Berklee College of Music has left her with numerous memories and achievements. Armeen has also had the momentous opportunity of performing in front of renowned musician A.R. Rahman. On the occasion of the college accolading AR Rahman with a doctorate degree, Armeen as part of the Berklee Indian Ensemble performed remakes of his songs, which left the audience mesmerized.

In 2022, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards included a nomination for Berklee Indian Ensemble's debut album "Shuruat" which featured a song composed by Armeen Musa and written by her mother, Dr Nashid Kamal, widely regarded as a Nazrul exponent. Titled 'Jaago Piya', the beautiful composition shared space with songs sung by famous musicians such as Ustad Zakir Hossain, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, and a few others.

Apart from creating music, Armeen Musa enjoys blogging about her love for food, including recipes and restaurant reviews on her IG account- dhakadelicacy.

Armeen Musa recognizes herself as a forever curious student of music. With her soulful lyrics, Armeen Musa wants to share her journey in this life of love, heartbreak, healing, and positivity.

Sports – Nigar Sultana Joty

Nigar Sultana Joty

An indomitable force in the women's cricket team of Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana Joty, has led the Bangladesh women's cricket team to remarkable heights. Born in 1997, she made her debut against Pakistan as a teenager in 2015 and has proven to be an irreplaceable team member.

In 2018, she was part of the Bangladesh Women's Cricket team, resulting in their first-ever victory with the Women's Asia Cup title, following which she also played for the Bangladesh squad in the 2019 ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier tournament. In October 2019, she was named in the Women's Global Development Squad, ahead of a five-match series in Australia, following which her participation in the 2019 South Asian games led to the victory of the Bangladesh team against Sri Lanka to win the gold medal in the finals.

One of the most remarkable achievements she gained was her victory against the Maldives in the 2019 South Asian Games when she struck a magnificent 113 runs off 65 balls, remaining not out in her stance.

In January 2020, she was named to Bangladesh's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. She was the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the tournament, with 114 runs in four matches. In November 2021, with her prolific performance, Nigar captained the Bangladesh Women's Cricket team and led the team in the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier tournament in Malaysia, and the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

One of Nigar's fondest memories is from 2014 when Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka for their first World Cup win, and she harbours a dream to inspire the next generation of women cricketers of the nation.

Food & Hospitality– Kishwar Chowdhury

Kishwar Chowdhury

The Bangladeshi-Australian chef and grand finalist of MasterChef Australia S13 always dreamt of putting her own creative spin on Bengali cuisine by marrying it with Australian produce. She does this by experimenting with local ingredients of the region while staying true to the essence of her native dishes.

Kishwar Chowdhury was born and brought up in Melbourne and graduated in commerce from Monash University. She also holds a master's degree from the London University of Art and is a business developer by profession. She trained under Michelin star chef Masahiko Yomoda at Ishizuka before releasing her first menu through a residency at hatted restaurant Tonka.

When Kishwar Chowdhury first entered MasterChef Australia, she expressed her wish to represent Bangladeshi cuisine and delivered the right essence through her dishes that stirred the tastebuds and hearts of many. By paying a tribute to her Bengali roots through her traditional dishes, she went on to reach the finale of the food show where her final preparation earned her the phrase, 'Kishwar's Love Letter to Bangladesh.'

Kishwar's cult status grew as she shared her cuisine on prime-time television segments, contributed articles for global publications, TED talks, collaborations with reputed food & luxury brands, ambassadorships, and supported dedicated causes including the UN WFP. In 2022 she was named one of Australia's 100 most Influential Content Creators by The Australian and The OZ.

Kishwar Chowdhury started her journey with a small dream of writing a book for her children, which resulted in winning millions of hearts across the globe. Today, she is a well-known figure in the chefs' circuit, having made a name for her unique adaptations of traditional South and East Asian food.

Education – Dipu Moni

Dipu Moni

Born in Chandpur and hailing from a rich political background, Dr Dipu Moni has led Bangladesh's education sector in rapid strides. An avid reader and a focused student, she studied MBBS at Dhaka Medical College and earned her LLB degree at Bangladesh National University. She later acquired her master's degree from the John Hopkins School of Public Health, and also completed a course on Negotiations and Conflict Resolutions from Harvard University. Dr Dipu Moni is also a lawyer at the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

She was appointed the first female Foreign Minister on 6 January 2009 after a landslide victory for the Awami League-led Grand Alliance on 29 December 2008. Dipu Moni passed Higher School Certificate from Holy Cross College, Dhaka. She has worked for women's rights and entitlements, health policy and management, strategic planning, and human rights under the Constitution and law in Bangladesh's economic and social development programmes and foreign policy issues of the region and globally.

Before stepping in as the education minister, she represented Bangladesh to Cabinet Ministers and public leaders of Asia, Europe, and the US.

Dr Dipu Moni was the first female Foreign Minister of Bangladesh and South Asia and has addressed many think tanks, universities, and research institutions while on duty to establish a better understanding of Bangladesh among foreign countries.

In 2019, she became the Minister of Education of Bangladesh, and her beliefs always favoured innovation, sustainable development, and quality education for students from all sectors. She encourages students to construct a strong foundation for both the technical and general curriculum.

A supporter of gender equality and religious harmony, she voiced her progressive views on freedom of personal choice pertaining to the recent issue of harassment and communal conflict surrounding women's attire.

