Zendaya surprises fans with Coachella 2023 comeback performance

Actress Zendaya stuns Coachella 2023 with surprise stage comeback, singing "All For Us" with Labrinth, after seven-year hiatus.

Zendaya at Coachella 2023. Photo: Collected
Zendaya at Coachella 2023. Photo: Collected

Zendaya, the actress from Euphoria, recently made a comeback on stage at the Coachella festival in 2023. Fans were surprised and thrilled to see her perform alongside Labrinth.

Zendaya made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2023, joining Labrinth onstage to perform two songs, including their hit "All For Us," from the HBO series Euphoria. The actress, who also starred in the series, made her stage comeback after a seven-year hiatus. Her performance in a pink corseted dress, white tank top, and black stiletto boots was a hit with the crowd.

Zendaya's past in the music industry began with her role in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up. She later starred in another Disney Channel series called KC Undercover. During her time with the Disney Channel, she released multiple singles, including several collaborations with her co-star Bella Thorne. Her most popular songs include "Watch Me," "Fashion is My Kryptonite," and "Replay."

Despite stepping away from music in 2022, Zendaya's return to the Coachella stage was met with excitement and admiration from her fans. Her appearance was unexpected and highly appreciated. While some fans expected her to return to the music industry eventually, no one could have guessed that it would be with Labrinth and at such a prestigious festival.

 

