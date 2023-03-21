Wind of Change releases new song ‘Dui Khuely Sultan’

The musical program "Wind of Change" by Gaan Bangla released their new song "Dui Khuley Sultan".

Their brand-new song features National Flim Award-winner singer Oyeshee. The song was composed by Kaushik Hossain Taposh and the lyrics were penned by legendary Folk Artist Gafur Hali.

Wind of Change is a popularly known platform for cultural exchange and fusion music. It showcases a mix of local and international musicians performing under one umbrella.