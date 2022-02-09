Fuad critical of people spreading hatred over Wind of Change and Coke Studio

Popular musician and composer Fuad-Al-Muqtadir has criticised the people who are spreading hatred over Wind of Change and Coke Studio Bangladesh and making "unhealthy" comparisons between the two music platforms.

In a Facebook post on early Wednesday, Fuad highlighted how Coke Studio (CS) will explore the cultures of both Bangladesh and West Bengal and promote local talent.

He praised Wind of Change (WOC) – a platform curated by Kazi Hossain Taposh – for aiding Bangladeshi artists to collaborate with all the best artists around the world.

"Coke Studio aims to musically explore all the sub-cultures of dui Bangla. It's more organic and features almost exclusively, talented Bangladeshi musicians. There is more exploration and representation of the grass root in CS. The target is to showcase all the parts of our culture on a global platform and promoting local talent," wrote Fuad in his post.

"Wind of Change created a platform for Bangladeshi artists to collab with the best musicians of the world. The compositions were meant to modernize certain songs and breakdown a lot of musical barriers. WOC put Bangladesh on the map in the global musician community and entertained NRB's all over the world with ambitious compositions.

Wind Of Change brought the world to Bangladesh and Coke Studio will bring Bangladesh to the world," Fuad added.

Fuad said that such activities (of spreading negativity) will hinder the growth of music.

"I really don't understand all the negativity going around by ignorant people. We put too much limitations on our growth with our belligerence and negativity. Live and let live, appreciate everything and everyone and let there be music," he added.

"Before criticising make a platform which can match the level of CS or WOC," concluded Fuad.