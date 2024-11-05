The Weeknd to make directorial debut

The Weeknd is gearing up for his first venture as a director with the feature film 'Hurry Up Tomorrow,' produced alongside Lionsgate. The film will star Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in the lead roles, with The Weeknd also appearing on screen.

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' follows The Weeknd's recent acting endeavours, including his role in HBO's 'The Idol'. Renowned for his genre-crossing music, The Weeknd seeks to bring a distinct vision to the screen with this new project, though specific plot details are still under wraps. The release date for the film has yet to be revealed.

The movie shares its title with his latest album, which completes a trilogy of studio albums, following 'After Hours' and 'Dawn FM'.

