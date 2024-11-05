The Weeknd to make directorial debut

Splash

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

The Weeknd to make directorial debut

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Weeknd is gearing up for his first venture as a director with the feature film 'Hurry Up Tomorrow,' produced alongside Lionsgate. The film will star Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in the lead roles, with The Weeknd also appearing on screen.
'Hurry Up Tomorrow' follows The Weeknd's recent acting endeavours, including his role in HBO's 'The Idol'. Renowned for his genre-crossing music, The Weeknd seeks to bring a distinct vision to the screen with this new project, though specific plot details are still under wraps. The release date for the film has yet to be revealed.
The movie shares its title with his latest album, which completes a trilogy of studio albums, following 'After Hours' and 'Dawn FM'.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Weeknd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

21m | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

56m | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

2h | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

3h | Videos